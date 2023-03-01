Domestic, commercial LPG cylinder prices surge in Delhi; check rates here | File/ Representative image

The petroleum and oil marketing companies have raised the price of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit in the national capital with immediate effect from Wednesday, March 1.

Revised rates of LPG cylinders

Hence as per the revised rates, the commercial LPG cylinders will now cost Rs 2,119.50 per unit in Delhi and on the other hand price of domestic LPG cylinders will be Rs 1,103 per unit, in the national capital.

Second hike in prices since Jan 1

This is the second hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices this year. Earlier, on January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by Rs 25 per unit throughout the country.

After price rise on Jan 1, commercial cylinders were sold at Rs 1,768 in Delhi, Rs 1,721 in Mumbai, Rs 1,870 in Kolkata and Rs 1,971 in Chennai.

Domestic use LPG cylinder costs varies from state to state. This is due to the local taxes and fuel retailers that revise prices at the beginning of every month. Each household in India is entitled to 12 cylinders at subsidised rates every year. Beyond this, cylinders can be purchased at market value.