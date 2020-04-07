Doland trends on Twitter after US President Donald Trump warns India of retaliation if they don't supply hydroxychloroquine to battle COVID-19

Doland began trending on Twitter minutes after US President Donald Trump warned India that the US would retaliate if the Narendra Modi-led government did not supply Washington with 'its supply of hydroxychloroquine'.
Doland was the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi introducted President Trump when the latter visited India for the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Notably, that speech was also remembered for Trump's hilarious pronounciations (or mispronounciations) of Swami Vivekananda, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.
This is how Twitter reacted to the Donald trend
US President Donald Trump has said that he would be ‘surprised’ if India does not lift the ban of export of hydroxychloroquine to Washington, hinting of a possible retaliation.
"I spoke to him (PM Modi), Sunday morning & I said we appreciate it that you are allowing our supply (of Hydroxychloroquine) to come out, if he doesn't allow it to come out, that would be okay, but of course, there may be retaliation, why wouldn't there be?" Trump said.
