Dogs, toys and more: Highlights of PM Modi's August 2020 Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. In his today's address, he spoke about varied topics like the celebration of Onam to the Indian toy industry.

PM Modi also hailed the role of dogs in security operations in the nation. He also spoke about the upcoming Teacher's day.

While talking about the Onam, he said, "This is a time for festivals but at the same time, there is also a sense of discipline among people due to the COVID-19 situation."

"The zest of Onam today has reached distant shores of foreign lands. Be it America, Europe or Gulf countries, the verve of Onam can be felt everywhere. Onam is increasingly turning out to be an international festival," added PM Modi.

Speaking about the toy-making in India, PM Modi said, "There has been a rich tradition of local toys in our country. There are many talented and skilled artisans who possess expertise in making good toys."

PM Modi also spoke about developing toy clusters in India like -Channapatna in Ramnagaram (Karnataka), Kondaplli in Krishna (Andhra Pradesh), Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, Dhubri in Assam, Varanasi in UP.

Hailing the role of dogs in security operations in the nation, PM Modi spoke about two Indian Army dogs, Sophie and Vida who were honoured by Chief of Army Staff for their service to the nation. "In the recent past, Mudhol Hound dogs have been trained and inducted in the dog squad of the Army, CISF and NSG; Kombai dogs have been included by the CRPF," PM added.

PM Modi also spoke about the role of India in developments of various software applications. He praised various apps that were part of the 'app innovation challenge'. "We have many different applications that are made in the country - like 'Koo' for microblogging and 'Chingari' - and these are gaining popularity," he added.

Concluding his address PM Modi said, "Safeguarding our health by observing 'Do Gaj KiDoori, Mask Zaroori', following social distancing norms and ensuring to wear masks will help us defeat corona. I urge you to follow these guidelines. I pray for your good health."

(With inputs from ANI)