Does your area fall in the COVID-19 hotspot list? Here's the government list of 170 hotpots in India

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended lockdown till May 3, on Wednesday the Union Health Ministry identified 170 districts as COVID-19 hotspots and 207 districts as non-hotspots.

According to the government, a hotspot that will be called a red zone would be a district or city that contributes to more than 80 percent of the cases in the country or the state. Apart from these places that show a high rate of infection, that is doubling rate less than 4 days - will also be in this category.

According to the list, there are 207 other districts marked as potential hotspots and the government has now tasked the states to ensure containment of outbreak in these regions. The only way that a district or region can be brought out of the red zone is when there is no new case of COVID-19 for at least 28 continuous days, once this is achieved the district would be called a green zone, that is COVID-19 free area.