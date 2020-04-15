Union home ministry issues guidelines to all states for exemptions during lockdown

The union home ministry on Wednesday issued guidelines to all the states to be followed till May 3 in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown. The state government has started preparing itself accordingly.

As per guidelines, spitting at public space will be punishable with fine while there will be strict ban on sale of liquor, gutkha, tobacco etc. Farming, agencies engaged in procurement of agriculture produces including MSP operations have been exempted from the lockdown.

The MNREGA work will be allowed with restriction of social distancing and wearing face mask. Priority to be given to irrigation and water conservation works.

Likewise, road transportation will not be hindered. The trucks involved in transportation of goods will not be stopped even if they are empty. The owners of factories and other establishments have been asked to arrange special transportation without depending on public transport. They can carry up to 40% of work staff.

However, people moving out without purpose will be penalised. The violators can be imprisoned up to two years along with the penalty. Any person making false claim for relief or exemption from the government may also be imprisoned for up to two years along with penalty.

Besides, whoever makes or circulates a false alarm or warning for disaster will be a punishable with the imprisonment of one year and penalty.