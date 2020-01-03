Does singer Anuradha Paudwal have a secret daughter?

In the petition, Karmala claims that when she was a four-day-old baby, she was handed over by Anuradha Paudwal and her husband and music composer Arun Paudwal to foster parents Ponnachan and Agnes in 1974 as Anuradha was reportedly busy with her singing career.

Karmala has also sought a compensation of Rs 50 crore for the loss caused to her, he added.: A ‘new’ daughter of well-known singer and Padma Shri awardee Anuradha Paudwal has surfaced in Kerala.

Karmala Modex, 45, has filed a case in a family court here claiming to be the daughter of the noted playback singer. A few days ago, she had addressed the media claiming she was Anuradha Paudwal’s daughter, but on Thursday, she filed a formal petition in a court.

In the petition, Karmala claims that when she was a four-day-old baby, she was handed over by Anuradha Paudwal and her husband and music composer Arun Paudwal to foster parents Ponnachan and Agnes in 1974 as Anuradha was reportedly busy with her singing career.

“The fact that Karmala is the biological daughter of Arun-Anuradha couple was revealed by Ponnachan on his death bed around five years ago,” said Advocate M Anil Prasad, counsel for Karmala.

Ponnachan, who was a defence personnel in Nasik, had four sons and Karmala was raised as their sibling. The petition also says Anuradha and Arun used to visit Ponnachan’s house frequently.

Due to poverty, the family could educate Karmala only till tenth class. She married Terrance Modex in 1992. Before Karmala’s marriage, Ponnachan contacted Anuradha who reportedly maintained that she had only two children who were subsequently born to her.

Karmala claimed that after Ponnachan’s disclosure and subsequent death, she tried to contact Anuradha but her attempts were in vain. A lawyer’s notice also failed to elicit any response.

“Karmala has asked the court to declare her as the legitimate daughter of Anuradha and the late Arun Paudwal. She is also entitled to one fourth share of the assets and properties,” said Anil.

Karmala has also sought a compensation of Rs 50 crore for the loss caused to her, he added.