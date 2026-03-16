Doctors Warn Parents: Excessive Diaper Use In Kids Doubles UTI Risk, Can Lead To Kidney Damage

Doctors at a workshop organised by the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) cautioned parents against the excessive use of diapers in children, saying the practice is contributing to a rise in urinary tract infections (UTIs) and may even lead to kidney-related complications if left unchecked. | Representational Image

Lucknow: Doctors at a workshop organised by the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) cautioned parents against the excessive use of diapers in children, saying the practice is contributing to a rise in urinary tract infections (UTIs) and may even lead to kidney-related complications if left unchecked.

Hygiene, Hydration Key

The workshop was held at a hotel in Awas Vikas Colony, where paediatric specialists advised parents to avoid unnecessary use of diapers and to follow proper hygiene and hydration practices for children.

Dr Ashok Rai, president of the Academy of Pediatric Neurology and the chief speaker at the event, said the trend of making children wear diapers unnecessarily has increased in recent years. This, he said, has led to a sharp rise in cases of urinary tract infections among children.

How Stool Spreads Infection

He explained that when a child passes stool while wearing a diaper, the waste can spread towards the urinary passage and cause infection. Continuous diaper use also interferes with the child’s natural urination and bowel habits. According to him, around five percent of children are currently affected by such problems, with girls accounting for a higher share. The number of such cases has nearly doubled in the last five to six years.

IAP secretary Dr Rahul Paingoriya said urinary infections in children are also linked to habits such as drinking less water and holding urine for long periods. If untreated, the infection can spread to the kidneys and lead to more serious health complications.

Junk Food Hurts Liver, Kidneys

Dr Vivek Goswami from Noida said the growing consumption of fast food and junk food among children is also contributing to infections affecting the liver and kidneys. He advised parents to limit such food and ensure balanced nutrition for children.

During the workshop, IAP president Dr Sanjeev Agrawal also spoke about the risks posed by seasonal diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya and shared preventive measures.

Among those present at the event were UP president Dr RN Dwivedi, district president Dr Sanjeev Agrawal, secretary Dr Rahul Paingoriya, Dr Rakesh Bhatia, Dr Sunil Agrawal, Dr Arun Jain, Dr RN Sharma, Dr Swati Dwivedi, Dr Sanjay Saxena and Dr Yuvraj Singh.

Doctors said symptoms linked to infections caused by prolonged diaper use include frequent or interrupted urination, burning or pain during urination, pain in the lower abdomen, foul-smelling urine, fever, fungal infections and skin allergies.

They advised that diapers should ideally be used only for children up to one year of age or during travel and special situations. Doctors also recommended changing diapers every three to four hours, ensuring adequate water intake for children and avoiding fast food to reduce the risk of infections.