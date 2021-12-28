Doctors' strike: Expedite NEET-PG counselling process, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Narendra Modi

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and condemned the 'police brutality' during yesterday's protest march of resident doctors over their demand to expedite NEET-PG counselling.

The letter comes a day after a protest march was held by the resident doctors yesterday towards the Supreme Court, however, they were stopped mid way by the Delhi Police. As the doctors were not allowed to continue their march, they surrendered their medical apron on the road to register the protest. The doctors alleged they were thrashed and dragged during their march to the Top Court.

The police said that seven of their personnel were injured during the chaos. It also said that two buses were damaged at that time. "We detained 10-12 doctors but later released them in an hour," Additional DCP (Central district) Rohit Meena had told IANS.

In a letter addressed to PM Modi, Kejriwal wrote, "These are the very same doctors who safeguarded the nation against Covid-19 for the past one-and-a-half years. It is sad that these very doctors are now forced to take to the streets as their voices are not being heard. It will affect our fight against the pandemic also. Therefore, I urge you to get NEET-PG counselling at the earliest."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a letter to PM Modi condemns the "police brutality" during yesterday's protest march of resident doctors over their demand to expedite NEET-PG counselling & urges him to find a solution soon pic.twitter.com/MzIz9rYebq — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

Hundreds of resident doctors from several government-run hospitals across Delhi have been protesting for the past few days over the delay in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test(Postgraduate) i.e. NEET-PG counselling, demanding the process to be expedited.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today met the resident doctors and urged them to call off strike in public interest. He met the representatives of doctors' association at Nirman Bhawan, a day after police crackdown on the protesting doctors.

A 13-member team comprising three doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, two from Lady Harding, one from LNJP, two from Safdurjung hospital, two GTB hospital, two FORDA and one from FIAMA, met the minister over their ongoing protest against the delay in NEET PG counselling 2021.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 04:59 PM IST