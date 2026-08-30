Doctors Remove 23 Coins, Nail Cutter & Other Objects From Teen's Stomach In Tamil Nadu | X

Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 30: In a rare medical procedure, doctors at a private hospital in Tiruvannamalai successfully removed 23 five-rupee coins and various other items, including a nail cutter, a chain, an amulet, and nut-like objects, from the stomach of a 16-year-old boy with an intellectual disability.

The patient, identified as Prithik Roshan (16), a resident of Ayyampalayam village near Tiruvannamalai, was brought by his mother to a private hospital on the Tiruvannamalai to Thandarampattu Road after he complained of severe stomach pain and vomiting.

Following a physical examination, Dr. Sundarapandian, a general surgeon at the facility, advised a scan, which revealed the presence of numerous sharp and metallic objects inside the teenager's stomach.

Foreign objects removed in surgery

When questioned by the doctor, the boy's mother reported that household items, including nail cutters and chains, had been routinely disappearing from their residence.

Given the severity of the findings, the medical team scheduled an emergency operation. With an anaesthetist brought in, the surgical procedure was performed on Thursday night.

During the operation, doctors safely extracted 23 five-rupee coins, a talisman, a nail cutter, a chain, and several other metallic items from the boy's stomach.

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Patient discharged after recovery

Following the successful surgery, the patient was kept under observation and continuous treatment.

He was discharged on Friday after his health parameters improved and returned to his native village.

Describing the case as unusual and highly challenging, the operating doctors noted the extraordinary volume and variety of foreign objects retrieved from the teenager's digestive tract.

Wild boar attack in Ramanathapuram

Earlier, a wild boar from the Karuvelangattu area attacked four farmers who were heading to work in Thimmanathpuram near Kamudi in Ramanathapuram district, leaving them seriously injured.

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The farmers sustained injuries after the wild boar attacked them while they were in the field.

The injured farmers were identified as Selvam Muthalagar and Mariswaran Sasivarnam, along with two others.

The farmers said timely intervention by the authorities could help prevent similar incidents and minimise crop losses caused by wild boars in the area.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)