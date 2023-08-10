'DMK Forgot About Pulling Jayalalithaa's Saree In TN Assembly?': Nirmala Sitharaman During No-Trust Vote In Lok Sabha (WATCH)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (left) and former Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalithaa |

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, speaking in the Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion on Thursday (August 10), recalled how Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs had attacked former Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa inside the Tamil Nadu assembly, attacking the DMK party for their support to the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition INDIA parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP led NDA government. "I agree that women suffering anywhere - Manipur, Delhi, Rajasthan - will have to be taken seriously. No politics played. But I want to remind this entire House of one incident which happened on 25th March 1989 in Tamil Nadu Assembly," said Nirmala Sitharaman.

Speaking further, she said, "Then she hadn't become CM Jayalalithaa's saree was pulled in Tamil Nadu in the Assembly. She was the LoP. The DMK members who were seated there, heckled her and laughed at her.

"Has DMK forgotten Jayalalithaa? You pulled her saree, you demeaned her. That day Jayalalithaa took an oath that she will never come to the House unless she becomes the CM. Two years later, she returned as the CM of Tamil Nadu," said Nirmala Sitharaman in her scathing attack on the DMK in the House.

A Twitter user mentioned Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recalling the incident when J Jayalalithaa was heckled inside Tamil Nadu assembly and shared pictures of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa from that episode.

March 25, 1989 ugly incident in TN Assembly

J Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and one of the tallest political leaders to emerge from the state, was heckled and assaulted by DMK members inside the Tamil Nadu assembly on March 25, 1989. At that time, she was the Leader of the Opposition. J Jayalalithaa was the first woman in Tamil Nadu to occupy the post of LoP assembly. However, the incident left a deep mark on Tamil Nadu politics as Jayalalithaa vowed to return to the assembly only after she became the CM. He went on to win the elections and then returned to the assembly as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. She became the CM of Tamil Nadu for a total of six terms.

