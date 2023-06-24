DMK Chief Stalin Emphasises Pre-Poll Alliance After Patna Meet to Counter BJP-led ND

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin | PTI

On his return from the opposition unity meet in Patna, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reiterated the need for a pre-poll alliance in Chennai on Thursday evening, ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections, to counter the BJP-led NDA. He also expressed support for a common minimum program among like-minded parties and the formation of a joint coordination committee.

Speaking to journalists at the Chennai airport, Stalin emphasised the importance of unity among political parties and dismissed the idea of a post-poll alliance as the right approach.

Popular party in each state should lead the alliance: Stalin

Stalin proposed that the dominant or popular political party in each state should lead the alliance in their respective region. In cases where such an alliance is not feasible, the seats could be shared among the parties. "If that is also not possible, a common candidate could be announced," he suggested.

The DMK president stated, "It is clear that the BJP should not be re-elected to power if we are to protect the oppressed, poor, and downtrodden." He highlighted the success of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu and called for national-level unity on similar lines.

"There is no doubt that the BJP will be defeated at the national level. All leaders are focused on defeating the BJP, and this unity has emerged in Patna," he concluded.