DMDK chief's wife Premalatha Vijayakanth skips COVID-19 test, campaigns for poll with over 100 supporters

Actor turned politician and DMDK Vijayankanth's wife Premalatha Vijayakanth who is contesting elections from Virudhachalam seat ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, in a bid to appeal votes from the people, skipped a Covid test before campaigning in the constituency. She was supposed to undergo a coronavirus test as she was closely exposed to two people who tested positive. This has left her healthcare authorities worrying.

As per a NDTV report, two of her close relatives with whom she had stayed in the last few days have reportedly tested positive for the virus. The report further states that a three-member health team that approached Premalatha Vijayakanth and asked her to undergo the test reportedly was told that she will finish campaigning today and post that she shall go for the test at the urban health centre. As per the Covid-19 protocols, a person remains in isolation if she or he has been exposed to a an infected person.

With over 100 supporters, Premalatha Vijayakanth moved around among the public. She had recently stayed with her brother, his wife and 10 others. both of whom tested positive for Covid. They were staying together at a wedding hall. It was also reported a couple of days ago that Ms Vijayakanth's brother Sudheesh had tested positive for coronavirus.