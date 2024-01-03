Divya Pahuja Murder: Hotel Owner Among 3 Arrested By Police; Accused Says Ex-Model Was Blackmailing Him Over Compromising Photos

The sensational and shocking murder case of Divya Pahuja in Gurugram has prompted swift police action. In this case, the police have arrested three individuals. The Crime Branch has detained the prime suspects Abhijit, Prakash, and Indraj, initiating the investigation. Furthermore, the Crime Branch has also apprehended Abhijit Singh, who is the owner of the hotel implicated in the crime. Additionally, Prakash and Indraj, who were employed at the hotel, have been taken into custody, marking the commencement of the inquiry.

Hotel owner paid 10 lakh each to accomplices to dispose body

It is worth mentioning that Prakash and Indraj were employed at the hotel and assisted in disposing of the body. The incident involving the model Divya Pahuja occurred in Baldev Nagar, Gurugram. Allegations suggest that the hotel owner, Abhijit, conspired with his associates to carry out the murder of Divya. Subsequently, he provided his accomplices with Rs. 10 lakhs to place the body in a concealed location. Following this, Abhijit and his two associates fled the scene with the lifeless body in the trunk of a blue-colored BMW DD03K240 car. This entire incident has been captured on CCTV cameras.

Divya was blackmailing over compromising photos, says accused

The murder suspect claims that Divya was blackmailing him under the pretext of compromising photos, which allegedly led to the act of homicide, reports stated. However, the police have not yet confirmed the motive behind the murder.

Divya Pahuja was also a key witness in the Sandeep Gadoli encounter case. Therefore, Divya's relatives have implicated gangster Sandeep Gadoli's sister, Sudesh Kataria, and the gangster's brother, Brahmaprakash, in her murder. Divya's family has filed a complaint alleging a conspiracy for murder against Sudesh and Brahmaprakash. Meanwhile, the police have revealed that the incident took place on the night of January 2 in the Sector 14 police station area, where they received information that Divya Pahuja, a 27-year-old resident of Baldev Nagar in Gurugram, had gone out with Abhijit, the owner of City Point Hotel in Delhi.