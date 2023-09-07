 Disturbing Video Of Woman Forcibly Making Pet Dog Drink Beer Goes Viral
After the video went viral, SSP Dehradun directed police to file a complaint against the woman, according to reports.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 07, 2023, 08:31 PM IST
A disheartening video of a woman making her pet puppy drink beer has gone viral on social media. The video prompted a debate on how far users would go for likes and comments on social media.

In the video, shared by activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, shows a woman holding a puppy in her arms and trying to forcibly make the pet drink beer. The puppy is seen struggling as the woman pours down the alcohol down the puppy's mouth.

The video was originally posted by Instagram user khush_arden and triggered sharp responses from users.

Can dogs drink beer?

Dogs should never be given beer or any type of alcoholic beverages. Consumption of alcohol by dogs can result in severe health issues for them. Even a small quantity of alcohol can induce symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, impaired coordination, breathing difficulties, and, in extreme cases, it may lead to fatality.

Instead of alcohol or any human food and drinks that may harm them, it is best to provide your dog with fresh water and safe, dog-friendly treats.

To ensure the safety of your pets, it is crucial to prevent their access to alcoholic drinks and refrain from intentionally offering them alcohol. If you suspect that your dog has consumed any amount of alcohol, it is advisable to contact your veterinarian or an emergency animal poison hotline for immediate guidance and assistance.

UP News: Dog Dies After Man Smashes It To Ground By Tying Rope Around Its Neck, Shocking CCTV...
