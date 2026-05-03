Disturbing Video! Man Brutally Beaten, Run Over By Bullet Bike In Odisha; Congress Targets BJP Govt Over Law & Order

A disturbing video circulating widely on social media has sparked outrage, with claims that it shows a brutal assault in Odisha. The viral clip allegedly depicts a group of men attempting to run over an already injured individual using a Bullet motorcycle, while also physically assaulting him.

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In the video, three individuals are seen riding the motorcycle and trying to drive it over the victim, who appears helpless on the ground. The footage has triggered strong reactions online, with many users condemning the act as inhumane and demanding strict action against those responsible.

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) President Vinod Jakhar shared the video on X, criticizing the law and order situation in the state. He alleged that such incidents reflect a breakdown of governance and accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of allowing criminal elements to operate freely.

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The Congress party also reacted sharply, calling the situation “jungle raj” in Odisha and accusing the BJP government of failing to ensure public safety.

However, key details surrounding the incident remain unclear. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact location, timing, or circumstances leading to the assault. The identities of the accused are also unknown at this stage.

Officials are yet t