Disturbing Video From Delhi's Shalimar Bagh Shows Man Repeatedly Beating Dog; Raises Concern Over Animal Safety | Instagram

Delhi: A distressing case of animal cruelty in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, specifically in Singalpur village, has triggered widespread public outrage online. Viral footage depicts a local resident, Anil Gupta, brutally and repeatedly beating a dog, allegedly while under the influence of alcohol. The disturbing video has surfaced on social media, sparking concern among animal lovers and raising questions about the safety of stray and community animals.

Animal cruelty in Singalpur village

An incident of animal cruelty has been reported from Singalpur village in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi. According to a video shared on social media, a man was seen repeatedly beating a dog while under the influence of alcohol. The video show the assault taking place near a residential area. The video was posted by an animal welfare-focused account called StreetDogsofBombay, with users urging the authorities to investigate the alleged incident.

Calls for investigation grow

Animal welfare volunteers and netizens have flagged the footage, tagging the Delhi Police and local leaders to demand a formal investigation and swift legal action under animal protection laws. The video has drawn attention to concerns surrounding animal cruelty and the treatment of stray dogs in residential neighbourhoods. Incidents involving violence against animals can also prompt calls for timely intervention, particularly when community animals are involved. The clip has reignited heavy criticism regarding the safety of stray and community animals in Delhi-NCR.

Cruelty towards animals can attract legal action

Cruelty towards animals is a serious criminal offence in India and can attract strict action under applicable laws. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, contains provisions concerning the treatment of animals, while additional legal provisions may apply depending on the nature and circumstances of an incident.