 Disturbing Video: Female BJP Leader Caught Physically Abusing Aged Father-In-Law, Pushes 81-Yr-Old While Making Tea At Home In Patiala
The footage has drawn attention to broader issues around elder care in households, especially when individuals in influential positions appear to neglect such responsibilities.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 05:29 PM IST
A distressing video from Punjab’s Patiala has surfaced on social media, showing Tara Bai, also known as Alias Margaret D’Souza, a BJP Block President from Patiala, allegedly mistreating her 81-year-old father-in-law, Jan Vijay Singh. 

The video has sparked criticism on social media as netizens condemned the woman’s behaviour and questioned the responsibilities of public figures in promoting respectful family values.

In the video, Tara Bai appears to be on a video call while verbally confronting Singh. Her words are partially inaudible, but they seem to provoke him as he approaches her and attempts to knock the phone out of her hands in frustration. After retrieving her phone, Tara is seen pushing Singh, showing what many have described as a lack of empathy toward the elderly man’s well-being.

The footage further shows Singh left alone in the kitchen as he tries to prepare tea for himself. Tara briefly exits the room, leaving Singh unattended. She then returns, abruptly pulling kitchen utensils from his hands before leaving again, seemingly indifferent to his needs.

Watch the video here:

As the video continues to do rounds on social media, calls are growing for BJP representatives and local authorities to address the incident. Many believe that public figures should be held accountable for upholding values of respect and compassion within their families.

No official statement has yet been issued by Tara Bai or the BJP regarding the matter, though public sentiment demands a prompt and thorough response.

