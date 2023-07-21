Disturbing Video: Barabanki Man Kills Minor Sister For 'Honour', Carries Severed Head To Police Station; Arrested |

UP: A horrifying incident has been reported on Friday in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh where a heated argument between a brother and his sister escalated into a gruesome act of violence. Enraged by the ongoing dispute, the brother took a sharp weapon and openly beheaded his sister. To the horror of the villagers, he then carried her severed head to the police station, sparking panic and terror in the community. Horrific footage of him carrying the severed head of his sister has surfaced on the internet.

Graphic Content Warning: Visuals can be disturbing for some viewers.

The Tragic Incident

The heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Mithwara village under the jurisdiction of Fatehpur police station. The accused, identified as Riyaz, brutally beheaded his sister, Aashifa, during a dispute. The cause of the argument was related to Aashifa's love affair with a villager named Chand Babu. Several days prior, Chand Babu had taken Aashifa away, leading to a police complaint filed by her family, resulting in her eventual recovery.

Riyaz, Aashifa's brother, was deeply angered by his sister's romantic involvement with Chand Babu. The illicit relationship had been a source of ongoing conflict between the siblings. In the afternoon today, the argument reignited, and in a fit of rage, Riyaz committed the heinous act, beheading his sister with a sharp weapon.

After the brutal act, Riyaz left the house while carrying his sister's severed head with him on his way to the police station. The terrified villagers promptly informed the police at Fatehpur police station. The authorities reacted swiftly, apprehending Riyaz before he could reach. He was arrested on the spot, still holding Aashifa's head.

Police Investigation and Legal Action

The police have taken custody of Aashifa's lifeless body and sent it for a postmortem examination. The investigation into the motive and circumstances of the shocking incident is ongoing. Riyaz was arrested and a case has been registered against him for his horrific crime.

