 Disturbing! Dog Found Roaming With Amputated Human Leg After Hospital Staff Allegedly Forgot To Lock Door In Shimla
Panic spread in Shimla after a dog was seen carrying an amputated human leg inside the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities campus. Hospital officials said the limb belonged to a 61-year-old patient who underwent surgery earlier this month. A probe found alleged negligence in biomedical waste handling, and show-cause notices were issued to sanitation staff.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab |

Shimla: A disturbing incident has come to light from Himachal Pradesh's Shimla. A dog was seen roaming around the ATL Institute of Medical Super Speciality Hospital (AIMS) Chamiyana campus on Tuesday morning with a human leg in its mouth.

People shot the incident on their phones, which is rapidly going viral on social media. The incident has spread panic in the area.

Hospital authorities confirmed that the amputated limb belonged to 61-year-old Attar Singh, a resident of Mandi district, who had undergone a leg amputation procedure earlier this month at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities (AIMSS), Chamiyana.

article-image

The committee's probe revealed that the incident was allegedly related to negligence in biomedical waste management.

The fact-finding committee's investigation revealed that on the night of February 21, when biomedical waste was being brought into the complex, the sanitation workers on duty left the premises door open. It is suspected that a dog stole the severed body part from the packed bag. The matter came to light the next day when the empty bag was found outside the complex.

The management of Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities has now reportedly issued show-cause notices to the sanitation supervisor and sanitation workers over the incident.

