'Disheartening To Hear Kannadigas Are Being Denied Jobs': DK Shivakumar Warns Bengaluru IT Firms Over Local Hiring | X / ANI

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said the state government will take action against private institutions found deliberately sidelining Kannadigas in job recruitment, following complaints that native Kannada speakers are being denied employment opportunities in Bengaluru's IT sector.

In a post on social media platform X, Shivakumar described the complaints as “disheartening” and said the government had taken the issue seriously. He asserted that the rights, dignity and employment opportunities of Kannadigas would not be disregarded.

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“In Karnataka, the Kannadiga is sovereign,” Shivakumar said, emphasising the importance of protecting the interests of local residents.

Viral Video Alleges Discrimination Against Kannada Speakers

The statement comes amid a controversy sparked by a viral video circulating on social media on October 24, in which a young woman alleged that some IT companies in Bengaluru were rejecting job applicants whose resumes listed Kannada as their mother tongue.

The video also raised concerns about companies allegedly favouring candidates from other states, recruiting workers at lower salaries and conducting limited campus recruitment at colleges in Bengaluru.

Some social media users also highlighted job advertisements that reportedly sought proficiency in languages such as Tamil and Telugu but did not mention Kannada, fuelling allegations of discrimination against local candidates.

These claims have triggered discussions about employment opportunities for Kannadigas in Bengaluru's technology sector. The allegations have not, however, established that the reported practices are widespread across the industry.

'Government Will Take Appropriate Action,' Says Shivakumar

Responding to the concerns, Shivakumar said the government would intervene if any private institution was found deliberately sidelining Kannadigas.

“If it is found that any private institution has deliberately sidelined Kannadigas, the government will take appropriate action,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that the government remained committed to addressing the concerns of Kannadigas and ensuring that their rights, dignity and opportunities were respected.

However, he did not announce any specific new policy or enforcement measures in his statement.

Bengaluru's Identity As India's Technology Capital

Shivakumar also highlighted Bengaluru's position as India's technology capital, expressing pride in the skills, talent and capabilities of Kannadigas.

The controversy has renewed debate over local employment preferences, linguistic identity and the role of migrant workers in Bengaluru's IT industry. While concerns about opportunities for local candidates have gained attention, the issue also raises questions about recruitment practices and the need for fair access to employment.

The government's next steps will be closely watched amid calls for greater scrutiny of hiring practices in the state's private sector.