 Disgusting! Pervert Stops Bike, Masturbates In Front Of Girl On Road In WB's Basirhat; VIDEO Surfaces
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 10:05 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking incident, a man was caught on camera, exposing himself and masturbating while a girl passes by him in what appears to be a countryside road in West Bengal's Basirhat district. The disgusting video surfaced on social media platform X and was shared by concerned netizens.

The video shows a man on a bike before he suddenly stops. He looks back and another bike passes by him. It looks like he is ensuring that the vehicles which are approaching, leave.

Then, when the road becomes deserted after the motorists and vehicles have passed, the video shows him fondling.

article-image

He repeatedly touches his private part, shows the video. Then, a girl is seen walking on the road. She is seen with a backpack which suggests that she is going to a college.

The pervert then leaves the bike and starts masturbating looking at the girl. He is seen shamelessly standing and masturbating at the corner of the road as the girl walks the path.

He keeps staring at the girl and at one point is also seen trying to chase her. However, he quickly stops as if spotting another vehicle.

The pervert man is then seen getting on his bike and racing away. However, he keeps looking back time and again as he rides away. Netizens took to X and commented how even a public road was not safe anymore. They demanded strict action against the guilty and tagged police to identify him using the CCTV footage.

