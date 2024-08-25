Disgusting! Pervert Caught On Cam Having S*x With Female Dog In Ghaziabad's Modinagar; Arrested After Video Goes Viral |

UP: A deeply disturbing video from Ghaziabad's Modinagar has gone viral on the internet, drawing widespread outrage and demands for justice. Among the enraged netizens who shared the video on X, one was Surbhi Rawat from the organisation People for Animals (PFA), led by Maneka Gandhi. The accused was immediately arrested by Modinagar police after massive social media outrage.

Video Shows Disturbing Scenes Of Horrifying Act

The disturbing video shows shocking visuals of a man engaging in sexual acts with a female dog. Surbhi Rawat mentioned in her post that this man from Modinagar repeatedly raped an innocent animal. She expressed her anger, questioning whether such acts of bestiality should merely be categorised as animal cruelty or if they warrant more severe legal action. She called for the man to be jailed for his heinous behaviour.

Trigger warning: Below visuals can be disturbing for some people. Viewers' discretion advised.

The post also tagged the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) along with local police officials, including the DCP Rural, Ghaziabad Police and UP Police. Rawat urged that if society doesn't raise its voice against such atrocities on animals, these monsters could target vulnerable children and women next. She emphasized that such acts of cruelty should be treated with the seriousness they deserve.

The viral video has sparked a wave of comments from outraged citizens demanding immediate action. Many X users urged the police to take swift cognizance of the incident, while some called for stringent action against individuals with such depraved mindsets. Enraged netizens, tagging UP Police, requested immediate action and demanded justice for the voiceless in society.

Accused Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Following the video’s circulation, the Modinagar police sprang into action, registering a case under animal cruelty laws and taking the man, identified as Surendra, into custody. Further details in the matter are awaited.