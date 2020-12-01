'Disclose religion, source of income': Assam to bring new law for 'transparency' in marriage amid 'Love Jihad' row

In recent days there had been a lot of discussion around the concept of 'love jihad', fuelled by new laws that seek to crack down on forced conversions. Here, Uttar Pradesh has led the way, bringing forth an ordinance, receiving clearance from the governor and even registering cases - all in the span of a week. Incidentally the Centre had said earlier this year that the term is not defined under the extant laws and that no case of 'love Jihad' has been reported by any of the central agencies.

Several other states are expected to follow suit. While Madhya Pradesh has drafted a bill to address the issue of 'love jihad', the Haryana government has formed a drafting committee for the same. While politicians in Assam have spoken out on several occasions about the problem of 'love jihad', the state is reportedly not focused on creating a law against 'love jihad' per se.