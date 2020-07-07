Discharge rate overtakes new Covid cases in Tamil Nadu

Chennai

In a welcome break from the upwardly rising Covid-19 curve, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday saw the number of discharged patients far exceeding the new patients. While only 3,616 persons tested positive for the virus, 4,545 patients were discharged post-recovery. “This is a good sign. We have never had such a high difference between the numbers of patients recovered and new cases,” said a Health Dept official. Only on Monday, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar expressed happiness over what he saw as the “flattening curve” in Chennai, a Covid-19 hotspot with over 2,500 persons testing positive over the past few days. However, now this number has fallen below 2,000 in the state capital. However, a cause for concern was that the cases were now rising in the districts outside Chennai and its surroundings of Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram.