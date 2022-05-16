Director Avinash Das booked for 'disrespecting tricolour', sharing photo of Amit Shah

Ahmedabad police has filed a case against Mumbai based film director, Avinash Das for allegedly disrespecting tricolour.

in addition, according to the Ahmedabad police, Das has shared an alleged obscene picture of a woman with the tricolour.

“Apart from that, Das on May 8 shared a five-year-old picture of IAS officer Pooja Singhal of Jharkhand with the home minister Amit Shah. Das posted this picture with the mala fide intention of instilling misunderstanding in people’s mind and for tarnishing the image of home minister Amit Shah, who has been appointed to one of the top posts of the country,” said a statement issued by the city crime branch.

The claims made by the police could not be verified as Das has deactivated his social media accounts.

According to Ahmedabad Crime Branch officials, filmmaker Das on May 8 shared a photo of Shah with arrested Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Pooja Singhal on Twitter with a caption alleging that it was taken before the IAS officer's arrest.

The crime branch officials said, "This was done to malign the image of Amit Shah and mislead people. This is an intention to defame the image of Amit Shah. Das also shared an objectionable picture of a woman wearing a tricolour on his Facebook. The image is an insult to our tricolour."

Das, who made Anaarkali of Aarah, has been booked under various sections. Further investigations are on in the matter. Das is likely to be called to the crime branch for questioning.

The ED arrested Jharkhand mining secretary Singhal on Wednesday in an alleged case of money laundering involving suspected MGNREGA funds diversion during her time as deputy commissioner in the state's Khunti district in 2009-10.

In Jharkhand, the agency confiscated cash worth over Rs 18 crore from the home of a chartered accountant suspected of being associated with Singhal.

