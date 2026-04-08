'Diplomacy Essential To End Conflict': India Welcomes US–Iran Ceasefire, Urges Lasting Peace

India on Wednesday welcomed the recently announced ceasefire between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that the temporary truce would pave the way for lasting peace in West Asia.

‘De-escalation, Dialogue Essential’: MEA

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs underscored the importance of diplomacy in resolving the conflict.

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“We welcome the ceasefire reached and hope that it will lead to a lasting peace in West Asia. As we have continuously advocated earlier, de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict.”

India Flags Concerns Over Global Trade, Energy

India also mentioned the need to keep critical maritime routes open, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, through which a crucial portion of global oil supplies pass.

The MEA noted that the conflict has already disrupted energy supply chains and global trade networks, stressing the importance of uninterrupted navigation and commerce.

Pakistan-Brokered Ceasefire Announcement

The ceasefire was announced by US President Donald Trump, who said Washington would halt military action against Iran for two weeks following mediation efforts by Pakistan.

Trump stated that the decision came after discussions with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, who urged restraint.

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Iran Agrees, Talks to Begin in Islamabad

In Tehran, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed acceptance of the ceasefire and said negotiations with the US would begin in Islamabad.

Pakistan has invited both sides for talks on April 10, aiming to secure a broader agreement to resolve the ongoing conflict.