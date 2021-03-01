Dinmaan: Young classical singers present songs in various kind of raagas

Young classical singers presented songs in raag Yaman, Bageshri and Basant at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Monday evening - the fourth -day of the six-day concert ‘Dinmaan’.
The event began with the performance of singer Vaidehi and Shaily Dwivedi. The duo started off with ‘Kajra ke Kaise Daru…,’in raag Yaman and in Jhoomra taal. In the same raag, they also presented a khayal song ‘Mora joban na Balaram …,’ enchanted the audience. Rataunia accompanied them on tabla and Vinod Tiwari on harmonium respectively.
It was followed by the performance of singer Sarang Phagre. He presented two traditional bandishes like ‘Sakhi mann lage na…’ and ‘Goond lao ri malaniya…’.
After that he presented a Tarana, composed by classical vocalist Kumar Gandharv delighted the audience. He ended with a bandish in raag Basant . Manoj Patidar accompanied them on tabla, Ojas Shivde on harmonium, Parmeshwar Bansal and Rakesh Gaur on Tanpura respectively.
