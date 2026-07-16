'Dimple Kapadia': Announcer Mistakenly Calls SP MP Dimple Yadav By Actress's Name During CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar; Here's How Crowd Reacted - WATCH

X

New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged question paper leaks and irregularities in the education system, entered its 19th day on Wednesday.

Various politicians have visited the protest site in support of the agitation. Samajwadi Party (SP) MP and Akhilesh Yadav's wife, Dimple Yadav, reached the venue on Thursday. However, a faux pas occurred during her entry onto the stage, and a video of the incident has since gone viral.

In the clip, the announcer can be heard saying, "Aap se milne ke liye, desh ki yuva sansad, Samajwadi Party se Dimple Kapadia ji humare...", which roughly translates to, "To meet you all, the country's young parliamentarian from the Samajwadi Party, Dimple Kapadia ji, is here with us..."

Akhilesh Yadav's wife, Dimple Yadav, also arrived at the CJP protest today to do some political grandstanding.



But as soon as she arrived, one of the CJP leaders introduced her as Dimple Kapadia. 😭😭



She'll probably complain to Akhilesh Yadav about that too. pic.twitter.com/IDd9O0vNAn — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) July 16, 2026

Before the announcer could finish the sentence, the crowd shouted at him, making him realise his mistake. He promptly corrected the name to Dimple Yadav and apologised for the error. The video garnered 14.1K views in just a few minutes of being posted on X.

Dimple Yadav's visit comes just two days after party chief and her husband, Akhilesh Yadav, spoke with Sonam on a call to inquire about his health and urge him to break his fast.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to visit the protest site on Thursday at 5:00 pm.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, CJP has announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, the first day of the Monsoon Session, from Jantar Mantar.

Earlier in the day, Delhi High Court directed the Centre and the Delhi government to ensure that activist Sonam Wangchuk's health is monitored daily by government doctors while he continues his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.