'Didn’t Want To Delay Probe': Advocate On Bandi Sai Bhageerath’s Surrender In POCSO Case | VIDEO

Bandi Sai Bhageerath, son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, surrendered before the Cyberabad Police amid an ongoing investigation in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case involving allegations of sexual assault against a 17-year-old girl.

The development came after the Telangana High Court deferred its order on his anticipatory bail petition until Thursday.

“Didn’t Want To Delay Investigation”: Advocate

Speaking in Hyderabad, advocate Karunasagar said the anticipatory bail petition had been filed before the Telangana High Court, which reserved orders after hearing the matter.

“We have made an anticipatory bail in Telangana High Court for Bandi Sai Bhagirath. After hearing the bail petition, the court has pushed the matter to Thursday for the announcement of orders,” he said.

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Karunasagar further stated that the family decided against delaying the probe.

“Bandi Sanjay Kumar thought it would not be good to further delay the investigation and decided to surrender Bandi Sai Bhagirath and so we surrendered him to the Cyberabad Police,” the advocate added.

Police Had Issued Look-Out Circular

The surrender came days after Cyberabad Police reportedly issued a look-out circular against Bhageerath as part of the investigation.

Authorities were probing allegations linked to the POCSO case and had intensified efforts to trace the accused.

While the defence described the development as a voluntary surrender, police sources reportedly termed the action an apprehension from the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Sent To Judicial Custody

Following police proceedings, Bhageerath was produced before a court and remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

The case has drawn significant political and public attention due to the involvement of the Union minister’s family and the serious nature of the allegations under the POCSO Act.

Officials have indicated that the investigation is continuing and further legal proceedings will follow based on evidence and court directions.

Read Also Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Son Bandi Sai Bhageerath Surrenders After Lookout Notice In POCSO Case

Focus On Court Proceedings

The Telangana High Court is now expected to announce its order on the anticipatory bail plea later this week.

Meanwhile, investigators are continuing to collect statements and evidence connected to the case.

The matter has also triggered political reactions in Telangana, with opposition leaders demanding a transparent and impartial investigation.