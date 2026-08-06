'Didn't Get Positive Response': Sonam Wangchuk Reveals Wife Asked Rahul Gandhi To Help End His Fast - VIDEO

New Delhi: In a major revelation over criticism of him breaking his fast in the presence of Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, activist Sonam Wangchuk has revealed that his wife, Geetanjali Angmo, tried to persuade Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to break his 26-day hunger strike but did not receive a positive response.

"Actually, we were pondering on breaking my fast through Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Geetanjali was working on that. She was not against Rahul. She was working hard to see if Rahul Gandhi could break my fast. She didn't get a positive response," Wangchuk said in an interview with India Today.

BIG REVEAL BY SONAM WANGCHUK



Sonam Wangchuk says that he wanted Rahul Gandhi to personally break his hunger strike.



His wife, Gitanjali, was also working towards making it happen, but they did not receive a positive response from Rahul Gandhi’s side.



According to Wangchuk,… pic.twitter.com/saj5QxxeD6 — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) August 5, 2026

Wangchuk was responding to a question regarding his wife recieving backlash for remarks she made about the Congress leadership.

Gitanjali J Angmo had criticised the flash protest led by Rahul Gandhi near PM Narendra Modi's residence on July 21 as "insincere".

However, Wangchuk also alleged that Union ministers broke a promise not to release photographs of the midnight meeting in which he ended his protest.

"I said the news will be broken on my terms, with pictures of Opposition leaders... Nobody will release any images till I break the news," Wangchuk said, adding that senior Intelligence Bureau officials were witnesses to the understanding. "I've lost trust in all these leaders," he said.