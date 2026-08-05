Jharkhand Student Protest: Activist On Indefinite Fast Drinks Water At Sonam Wangchuk's Request, Says Will Not Consume Food

ANI

Ranchi: Student leader and Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahato, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike over irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC CGL and other competitive examinations, drank water on Wednesday after activist Sonam Wangchuk's appeal to him during a video call. Mahato is among the six protesters who have launched an indefinite hunger strike. He started his fast on Sunday night, August 2, 2026.

During the call, Wangchuk expressed solidarity with the protesting students and urged the 33-year-old leader to at least consume water while continuing his fight for the students’ demands.

“I will break my hunger strike only when you come to meet us. Sir, I request you to come here. We have great respect for you,” he told Wangchuk during the call.

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Mahto said that he was unwell and agreed to consume water after Wangchuk's request.

Mahato continues fast

Following the conversation, Mahto said he had been unwell and agreed to take water after Wangchuk’s request. “I was not keeping well, but on Sonam Wangchuk ji’s request, I took water. I have pledged that the kind of support you extended to us at Jantar Mantar, we need the same support and presence here as well,” he said.

Protest continues

On his protest, Mahato clarified that drinking water did not mark the end of his protest. He said he would continue his hunger strike and would not consume food until the government addresses their demands. “I will not consume food until the government fulfills our demands. I have only taken water,” he said.

CID arrests 14 accused

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Police's CID has arrested 14 people in connection with the alleged examination irregularities.

CM assures justice

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said the state government was treating allegations of irregularities in recruitment examinations with "utmost seriousness and sensitivity," assuring students that justice would be delivered within the constitutional and legal framework.