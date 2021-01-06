Didi’s governor visit raises eyebrows

Kolkata

While ruling Trinamool Congress MPs have submitted a memo to President Ramnath Kovind urging removal of Governor Jagdeep Dhan­khar, TMC Supremo and CM Mamata Banerjee visited the governor at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday evening.

However, according to sources in the West Bengal secretariat, the chief minister’s visit was nothing official. “It is only a courtesy visit, there is nothing official about it. The CM wanted to exchange New Year greetings with the Governor,” mentioned the sources. CM Banerjee, how­e­ver, refused to comment after coming out from Raj Bhawan.

Sharing pictures of flowers Mamata presented him, Governor Dhankhar took to twitter: “Myself and Mrs Sudesh Dhankhar greeted Hon’ble Chief Minister @MamataOfficial when she visited Raj Bhawan today.”