Didi vs Dada? Sourav Ganguly returns land received from TMC government

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has returned the land he got from the Trinamool government to build the school in Kolkata.

As per the report published in Anandabazar Patrika, Ganguly wrote a letter to the chief minister Mamata Banerjee about the return of the land.

Although the sources claimed that the former cricketer returned the land due to some legal issues, the decision has led to many thinking as to whether Ganguly's move predicts a major political decision in the future.

In 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had met Ganguly triggering speculations that the former Indian cricket captain had been offered the BCCI president's post in return for which he would contest the crucial West Bengal assembly elections in 2021 as a BJP candidate.

Several sources also claimed that the former cricketer will be BJP's CM candidate in the upcoming assembly election. However, Ganguly had brushed aside speculations that he would join the saffron camp and said it would not happen "at the moment".

Ganguly was first given land in Salt Lake during the Left Front government in the state. The Supreme Court, in 2011 quashed the allotment of land to Ganguly by West Bengal government in Kolkata saying it was "unreasonable and arbitrary" and asked him to surrender the plot.

Later, in 2013, the TMC government approved the decision to give him the land on lease in the New Town area of Kolkata.

(With inputs from PTI)