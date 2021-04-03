'Didi is playing Singur card to woo voters': PM Modi hits out at Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: At a time when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee trying to play the Singur and Nandigram movement to woo the voters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressing two public rallies claimed that the TMC supremo has done nothing for Singur but played Singur card for her own political purpose.
“Didi has closed all doors of employment in Singur and West Bengal. She is just using Singur's card to win the polls. The result of the ongoing election is clear on the day of the Nandigram poll,” stated Modi.
Claiming that TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee will contest from Varanasi in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, the PM said that Mamata Banerjee had understood that she cannot do anything in West Bengal anymore.
“In Benaras people greet each other by saying Jai Shri Ram, and traditional Hindu Brahmins also smear tilak. Can didi tolerate all these there?,” asked Modi.
Taking a potshot at TMC supremo for her comments that Election Commission is being run by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Modi said that Mamata’s angry outbursts against central security forces and Union Home Minister is due to her ‘fear for defeat’.
Showing confidence about BJP forming the next government in Bengal, the Prime Minister said he will attend the oath-taking ceremony of the BJP government and will also request it to implement the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme at the earliest.
Rubbishing Mamata Banerjee’s claim that EVM machines are being hacked by the saffron camp, Modi claimed that the TMC Supremo is hurting the sentiments of people in the state.
“She is abusing me. But while abusing me, she has hurt the self-respect of the people of Bengal by saying they are taking money to attend our rallies. Her comments are due to her fear,” slammed the Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, addressing several public rallies Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP is bringing police from other states to influence voters.
“A day from Nandigram went for polls, people from Delhi dressed as police threatened people. This is the culture of BJP. They also divide people by religious lines,” said Mamata.
Without naming Asaduddin Owaisi and Furfura Serif cleric Abbas Siddiqui, Mamata claimed that those two parties are ‘plan B’ of the BJP to cut the traditional minority votes of the Trinamool Congress.
The TMC supremo also cried foul against the BJP leaders and ministers for not speaking Bengali properly.
