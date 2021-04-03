'Didi is playing Singur card to woo voters': PM Modi hits out at Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: At a time when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee trying to play the Singur and Nandigram movement to woo the voters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressing two public rallies claimed that the TMC supremo has done nothing for Singur but played Singur card for her own political purpose.

“Didi has closed all doors of employment in Singur and West Bengal. She is just using Singur's card to win the polls. The result of the ongoing election is clear on the day of the Nandigram poll,” stated Modi.

Claiming that TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee will contest from Varanasi in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, the PM said that Mamata Banerjee had understood that she cannot do anything in West Bengal anymore.

“In Benaras people greet each other by saying Jai Shri Ram, and traditional Hindu Brahmins also smear tilak. Can didi tolerate all these there?,” asked Modi.

Taking a potshot at TMC supremo for her comments that Election Commission is being run by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Modi said that Mamata’s angry outbursts against central security forces and Union Home Minister is due to her ‘fear for defeat’.