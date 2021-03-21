Didi, if you want you can put your foot on my head and kick me: PM Modi in Bankura ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready to keep West Bengal Mamata Banerjee's foot on his head for the development of the state. Today PM Modi at a gathering in Bankura assuring the people of Bengal said that I will not let Mamata Banerjee kick Bengal's development and dreams of its people ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Challenging West Bengal CM he said, "Didi, if you want you can put your foot on my head & kick me. But Didi, I will not let you kick Bengal's development and dreams of its people."

To promote the parties, many walls on the streets of Kolkata have graffities representing the respective party's power in the state. Speaking over it, the PM said, Didi's people are making graffiti in the streets of Bengal wherein she is hitting my head with her foot & playing football. Didi, why are you insulting Bengal's culture and traditions?

Teaching democratic values he went on to take a jibe at the CM and said, "The more I question Didi, the angrier she gets. Now she says that she doesn't like my face. Didi, in democracy, it is the public service & not the face which is put to test."