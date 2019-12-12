Did you know there's no age limit to buy condoms?

In a country like India where talking about sex is a taboo, it is only a product of the society that there is a lot of misinformation around sex and any kind of contraception products.

Condoms are the easiest available contraceptive options in the market but not the safest. Condoms only provide 97% protection from STDs and unwanted pregnancies.

Condoms being one of the most widely used contraception, here are a few facts and a bit of knowledge on the use of condoms.

There is no age-barrier to buy condoms

There is no legal age limit to buy condoms. One can buy a condom at any age as it does not require a prescription or parental consent. However, going to a shop to buy condoms can be a little awkward especially if it’s your first time, therefore, you can also order a pack of condoms online.

Any medical store or supermarket sells condoms

Due to the hush around sex and especially pre-marital sex, shops and pharmaceuticals don’t openly display their condom stash. For your information, almost every medical, supermarket sells condoms. Condoms are also available for free at contraception and health clinics.

Just slide it all the way to the base

Putting on a condom can become messy in steamy situations, but it is an integral part of any sexual act. Most condoms are made of latex or polyurethane and are lubed from the inside. Place the condom on an erect penis and slide it all the way to the base. Always ensure that aren’t any air bubbles trapped inside the condom while putting it on.

If the condom doesn’t roll back easily, it is possible that you might be putting it inside out. In such a situation, remove the condom and use a fresh one correctly.