As Assam burns over CAB, PM Modi appeals for calm

Assam turned into a battleground on Wednesday with massive and violent protests across the state against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, after which on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for calm in Assam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people in Assam not to worry about the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, and assured them that "no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture".

"The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6," he tweeted.