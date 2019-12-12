As Assam burns over CAB, PM Modi appeals for calm

Assam turned into a battleground on Wednesday with massive and violent protests across the state against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, after which on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for calm in Assam.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people in Assam not to worry about the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, and assured them that "no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture".
"The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6," he tweeted.
Curfew was imposed in Assam's Guwahati and Dibrugarh for an indefinite period amid violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Even reports said that stones were pelted at the house of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh on Wednesday night amidst largescale protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
Internet services will be suspended in ten districts of Assam for 24 hours, beginning 7 pm on Wednesday, state government officials said, amid massive protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. They said internet services will be suspended to prevent misuse of social media in disturbing peace and tranquility, and to maintain law and order.
Internet services will be suspended in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup, according to a notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political Department) Kumar Sanjay Krishna. Internet will be suspended as "social media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter and You Tube etc are likely to be used for spreading of rumours and also for transmission of information like pictures, videos and texts that have the potential to inflame passions and does exacerbate the law and order situation", the notification said.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)