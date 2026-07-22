Did Stone-Pelting Take Place During NEET-UG Protests? Here's What Delhi Police Said | File Pic (Representational image)

The Delhi Police on Tuesday dismissed claims circulating on social media about alleged stone-pelting and police action during NEET-UG protests in the national capital, calling the reports "false and misleading."

In a post on X, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, clarified that no such incident had taken place during the day and urged people not to believe or circulate unverified videos.

"There are various videos circulating on social media claiming incidents of stone pelting and police action today. These claims are false and misleading. No such incident has taken place today," the police said.

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The clarification came after several social media posts and videos purported to show clashes, stone-pelting and police action in the Connaught Place (CP) area as protests over the NEET-UG issue continued.

Delhi Police appealed to citizens to rely only on official sources for authentic information and updates, cautioning against sharing misleading content that could create confusion or panic.

"Citizens are requested not to believe or share such videos and are advised to rely only on official sources for authentic information and updates," the post added.