Did Mamata Banerjee Legally Practise Law? Bar Council Of India Demands Answers Within 48 Hours

The Bar Council of India has written to the Bar Council of West Bengal seeking verification of former chief minister Mamata Banerjee's status as a practising advocate, following her appearance before the Calcutta High Court dressed in lawyer's robes.

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In a letter dated May 14, BCI Principal Secretary Srimanto Sen cited the Council's rules governing professional conduct and courtroom attire for advocates. Acknowledging that Banerjee led the West Bengal government from 2011 to 2026, the BCI stated it was not expressing any opinion on whether her appearance was permissible, but sought factual clarification on her enrolment and practice history.

The State Bar Council has been given two days, until May 16, to furnish details including her enrolment number, whether her name remains on the State Roll of Advocates, and whether she had intimated any voluntary suspension or cessation of practice during her tenure as Chief Minister. The BCI has also asked whether any subsequent resumption of practice was formally recorded.

Crucially, the BCI has directed that all original records be preserved without any alteration, correction, or reconstruction pending receipt of the response, and that certified copies of all supporting documents be submitted alongside the reply.

Earlier today, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee appeared before the Calcutta High Court to argue cases of post-poll violence against Trinamool Congress supporters.