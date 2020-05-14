Did an Indian ELINT aeroplane enter Pakistan airspace? Check out this Twitter user's fascinating thread

Dixit said that the news was flagged by an Indian Open-Source intelligence community (OSINT). These communities collect data from publicly available sources to be used in an intelligence context.

ELNIT is electric intelligence and the aircraft was a Boeing 707-337, according to Dixit.

Notably, the United States Department of Defence defined the term “signals intelligence” as a category of intelligence comprising either individually or in combination all communications intelligence (COMINT), electronic intelligence (ELINT), and foreign instrumentation signals intelligence (FISINT), however transmitted and such intelligence which is derived from communications, electronic, and foreign instrumentation signals. Satellite-based intelligence-gathering dates back to just after the Second World War.

Recently, on Saturday, five Indian and seven Chinese soldiers were injured during a confrontation along the India-China boundary in Sikkim.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the confrontation between the Indian and Chinese troops happened near the Naku La sector (ahead of Muguthang), a pass at a height of more than 5,000 metres. Several soldiers were injured in the border stand-off as they exchanged blows.