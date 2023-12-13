'Dictatorship, Crime Against Women Won't Be Tolerated': Details Of Those Who Protested With Colour Smoke In Lok Sabha

WOMAN PROTESTER RAISES SLOGANS | ANI

New Delhi: Minutes after two persons jumped from the visitor's gallery in Lok Sabha and threw some smoke canisters that emitted yellow fluorescent gas, two people, a man and a woman were detained by Police in front of Transport Bhawan here.

The incident took place outside the Parliament. Police detained the two protesters who have been identified as 42-year-old Neelam and 25-year-old Amol Shinde.

Neelam is a resident of Hisar in Haryana and Amol Shinde, is a resident of Latur, Maharashtra.

According to reports, five people involved in the twin security breach at Parliament have been identified out of the six people who planned the breach. Out of the six, two entered the Parliament while two other outside popped a smoke canister.

Out of the six, two people are on the run. The identity of the six accused has not been established, yet.

Sagar Sharma from Lucknow, UP and Manoranjan D from Mysuru, Karnataka, entered inside the Parliament. Two others who popped smoke outside were Neelam from Jind, Haryana and Amol Shinde from Latur, Maharashtra. The man whose house where the security breach was planned is from Gurugram and has been identified as Lalit Jha. Lalit Jha and the unidentified accused are currently on the run.

#WATCH | Delhi: Two protestors, a man and a woman have been detained by Police in front of Transport Bhawan who were protesting with colour smoke. The incident took place outside the Parliament: Delhi Police

The woman protester was seen raising slogans, " Dictatorship, Crime Against Women Won't Be Tolerated" even as she was whisked away by cops.

The two were detained in front of Transport Bhawan who were protesting with colour smoke. The incident happened outside the Parliament in front of Transport Bhawan which is a running road.

#JUSTIN:Two protestors;Neelam (42),

Two protestors;Neelam (42), Amol Shinde (25) detained by Local Police in front of Transport Bhawan who were protesting with colour smoke. The incident happened outside the Parliament in front of Transport Bhawan which is a running road: Delhi Police.

'Sagar threw colour smoke canisters inside House'

MP Danish Ali claimed one of the persons who jumped into the well was identified as Sagar who was a guest of Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha. Another intruder who threw colour smoke canisters in the House was identified as Manoranjan. He reportedly hails from Mysuru and is an engineering student.

The incident inside Lok Sabha took place at 1 p.m. when BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal was chairing the House. There was commotion after the two men jumped from the visitor's gallery and the House was adjourned.

Dramatic scenes were witnessed as the men kept on climbing the tables towards the Chair. However, one was caught by the security officials even as MPs ran for safety cover.

BREAKING | Two Detained For Major Security Breach At #LokSabha; Man Jumps Inside Gallery; Gas-Emitting Objects Hurled Inside Parliament

Agarwal then immediately announced the adjournment of the House till 2 pm.

The massive security breach came on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament Attack.

Earlier during the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other parliamentarians paid their tributes to the security personnel who were martyred in the 2001 Parliament attack.