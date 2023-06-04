 Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight with Union Min Rameshwar Teli & 2 other BJP leaders onboard diverted to Guwahati
Over 150 passengers were travelling on the flight, including Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli and two BJP MLAs Prashant Phukan and Terash Gowala.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
On Sunday morning, a Dibrugarh-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International after the pilot of the plane announced snag in engine of the aircraft. Over 150 passengers were travelling on the flight, including Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli and two BJP MLAs Prashant Phukan and Terash Gowala.

Emergency landing

The emergency landing of flight 6E2652 took place due to a technical glitch at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. Teli told ANI over that he is still at Guwahati airport after the flight made an emergency landing.

"I was on the flight along with BJP MLAs Prasanta Phukan and Terash Gowalla. Today I have a schedule of three meetings in Duliajan, Tingkhong and Tinsukia. The flight was in the air for 15 to 20 minutes before landing at Dibrugarh airport and back at Guwahati airport and making an emergency landing. We are all safe. The authorities told us that, that flight will not run again," Teli added.

On the other hand, the airport authority also confirmed about the emergency landing of the Dibrugarh-bound Indigo flight.

