Dialogue will happen only if China allows Dalai Lama to visit Tibet, says President of Tibetan govt-in-exile

"We have to keep our hope alive. Irrespective of what China thinks now or what China thought in the past. It's very important that we continue our engagements with the Chinese leadership and we will from our side make all efforts to reach out to the Chinese government and make our intentions and position clear. Now it is up to the Chinese government to respond positively or to leave it as it is depending on how they read the situations so in that respect we made our intentions clear," he further said.

He also informed that at present, there are no official channels of communication.

"From 2002-2010, there have been eight rounds of dialogue and an informal talk. Official channels of communication are not available right now. There are unofficial channels through private office or me," Penpa Tsering said.

"So, let's see how that (dialogue) needs to be pursued because the interview that I'm giving you is also a means for them to understand what we feel and how we wish to take it forward. So similarly the Chinese government also will have to make their intentions clear," he added.