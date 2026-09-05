‘Dhurandhar Na Ho, Lekin Dhoom Toh Machayi Hai’: PM Modi’s Film Reference While Praising SRCC Alumni - VIDEO

PM Narendra Modi | YT/@Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the gathering at the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), where he praised the college’s alumni for making their mark across various fields.

Turning to a filmy reference while highlighting their achievements, PM Modi said, “Dhurandhar na ho, lekin dhoom toh machayi hai,” drawing a playful comparison to the popular film titles Dhurandhar and Dhoom, drawing applause from the crowd.

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In his address, PM Modi used a Gen Z term to describe the alumni of SRCC college, calling them "OG". He also remembered his former colleague in the Cabinet, late Arun Jaitley, who was also an alumnus of SRCC.

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"There was hardly a meeting with him where he did not share an incident from his SRCC days. Sometimes I would get tired because he would tell me the same incident again and again," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi travelled by the Delhi Metro while heading to Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) for the institution’s centenary celebrations.

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During the metro journey, PM Modi interacted with students and other passengers. Several students were seen speaking with the Prime Minister, who exchanged greetings and engaged in conversations with commuters during the ride.