Watch: PM Modi Travels By Delhi Metro For SRCC Centenary Celebrations, Interacts With Students On Ride |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled by the Delhi Metro on Saturday while heading to Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) for the institution’s centenary celebrations.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled by the Delhi Metro today as he headed to Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) to participate in the college's centenary celebrations.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/AVqtS38z6P — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2026

During the metro journey, Modi interacted with students and other passengers. Several students were seen speaking with the Prime Minister, who exchanged greetings and engaged in conversations with commuters during the ride.

PM @narendramodi participates in the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) l @SRCCOfficial https://t.co/KovtuNliOw — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 5, 2026

Carrying a Metro card, Modi travelled with other passengers as he made his way to the college. For commuters, the routine Delhi Metro journey turned into an unexpected encounter as the Prime Minister stopped to interact with people and students on the train.

PM Modi to address SRCC centenary celebrations

Modi is visiting SRCC on September 5, which is observed as Teachers’ Day across India. He is scheduled to participate in the college’s centenary celebrations and address the gathering at the institution.

The Prime Minister’s Metro journey came ahead of his address at the event marking 100 years of SRCC.

Earlier this year, Modi had met members of SRCC’s Governing Body and a college delegation at his residence in April as part of the institution’s centenary celebrations.

During the meeting, he also released a commemorative postage stamp marking 100 years of Shri Ram College of Commerce.