Dhruv Rathee Alleges Delhi Police, IB Personnel Followed Him | Video | Dhruv Rathee's Instagram

Social media influencer & Youtuber Dhruv Rathee alleged on October 14 that personnel from the Delhi Police and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) were following him, claiming that multiple vehicles had been trailing him while he was travelling in a car.

In a video shared on his Instagram account, Rathee recorded the vehicles behind him and questioned the alleged surveillance, pointing towards a Scorpio and a white car that he claimed had been following him for some time.

“Smile, Delhi Police. You are on camera,” Rathee said in the video, while showing the vehicles behind him.

Rathee questions alleged surveillance

In the video, Rathee said he had just left his house and wanted to show his followers how many personnel were allegedly following him. He pointed to the vehicles behind his car and said they had continued to trail him for a considerable period.

Rathee also appeared to address people in one of the vehicles, saying, “Yes. How are you? Hi. Hello, hello.”

He later claimed that he had managed to evade the vehicles by taking a U-turn and suggested that he wanted to see whether they would continue following him.

“I would like to guess how many people they have put behind me. There are 20, 50 or 100 people behind me. Behind one person,” Rathee said in the video.

What is the Intelligence Bureau?

The Intelligence Bureau is India's premier internal security and domestic intelligence agency. It operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs and is responsible for gathering intelligence related to internal security.

Location and claims remain unverified

Rathee did not disclose the exact location where the alleged incident took place. The claim made by Rathee that the vehicles belonged to the Delhi Police or the Intelligence Bureau, or that they were following him, could not be independently verified.