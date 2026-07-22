Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Letter Goes Viral Amid CJP Protest; Here Is The Truth

IANS

New Delhi: Amid escalating protests and mounting pressure against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, various letters claiming to be his resignation letter are going viral on social media. However, the resignation letter is fake.

One of the fake letters on Reddit read, "Respected Rashtrapati Ji, I, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, hereby tender my resignation from the office of the Union Minister of Education, Government of India, with immediate effect."

"It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the nation and contribute towards the development of India's education sector. I am deeply grateful to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, my colleagues in the Council of Ministers, and all officials for their support and cooperation during my tenure," the fake letter read.

Redit/ @DekhoWoAaGya

Cockroach Janta Party, along with opposition parties, are protesting to demand the resignation of Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijet Dipke has said that "If the government wants to talk, it has to come here. It must abide by our conditions."

"We request the government to agree. Its arrogance must end," he added, as reported by NDTV. The statement comes after it was reported that the Centre is set to hold another round of talks with representatives of the CJP on Wednesday.

Although no official communication regarding the second round of talks has been made public by the government, reportedly the Centre was set to hold another round of talks with representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest on Wednesday.