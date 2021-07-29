Dhanbad judge murder: Auto recovered, 3 held

Patna: The Giridih police on Thursday morning found the three-wheeler that had knocked down to death Judge Uttam Anand. Three people from Sonarpatti area of Muffassil police station were arrested and taken to Dhanbad, 280 km from here for interrogation.

After knocking down the judge, the autorickshaw moved towards Govindpur on NH 2 (GT Road) where it stopped for fuel at a petrol pump. As per police sources, the vehicle was stolen on Tuesday night from Patahardih, near Jharia. Its number plate was removed by the accused. The owner of the vehicle, Sugni Devi, had complained to the police about the theft.

DIG of Bokaro police range, Mayur Patel, confirmed that it’s a “clear case of murder, not an accident”. Dhanbad MP Pashupati Nath Singh and MLA Raj Sinha, who also spoke to the judge’s family, said “law and order is at its worst in Dhanbad. The judge who was hearing some sensitive cases. There should be a CBI inquiry.” Mathura Prasad Mahto, former minister and JMM MLA from Giridih, also demanded a CBI probe.

The quarters of the judges of Dhanbad is located near the Collectorate and District Court and is walking distance from Randhir Verma Chauk, named after the then SP of Dhanbad, who was gunned down by terrorists during an encounter at Bank More in 1992. Judge Anand was jogging towards the Golf Course grounds, an open field that is also close to the Judges colony.

He is said to be hearing some sensitive cases, including the murder of Ran Rananjy Singh, who is close to former Jharia MLA Sanjeev Singh, once a muscleman of the coal fields. The judge had rejected the bail applications of shooters Abhinav Singh and Ravi Thakur of Uttar Pradesh, who were allegedly involved in the murder. They are lodged in Hotwar central jail. Posted to Dhanbad six months ago, Judge Anand was also hearing another sensitive case of bomb explosions in the house of a coal trader Rajesh Gupta.

Dhanbad had been notorious for gang wars for several decades and several trade union leaders have been reportedly gunned down for control over coal business and transportation. Gangs of Wasseypur, screened a decade back, presented the dark side of Dhanbad.