DGP report says India lost 26 out of 65 patrolling points in eastern Ladakh

Police officers submitted the research paper on ‘Security Issues Pertaining to Unfenced Land Border’ at the Director General of Police annual conference in Delhi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 06:27 PM IST
A research paper submitted at the Director General of Police annual conference claimed that India had lost 26 out of the 65 patrolling points in eastern Ladakh due to Restrictive or no patrolling by Indian Security Forces (ISFs).

Police officers submitted the research paper on ‘Security Issues Pertaining to Unfenced Land Border’ in which they mentioned that India’s “play safe” approach which prevented the movement of district administration and locals in forward areas has led to these patrolling points turning into informal “buffer” zones.

Details of the Research Paper

"Presently there are 65 PPs (Patrolling Points) starting from Karakoram pass to Chumur which are to be patrolled regularly by the ISFs (Indian Security Forces).

"Out of 65 PPs, our presence is lost in 26 PPs (i.e. PP no. 5-17, 24-32, 37, due to restrictive or no patrolling by the ISFs," PD Nitya, the Superintendent of Police of Leh, wrote in the research paper which was submitted in Delhi last week.

"Later on, China forces us to accept the fact that as such areas have not seen the presence of ISFs or civilians since long, the Chinese were present in these areas.

"This leads to a shift in the border under control of ISFs towards Indian side and a "buffer zone" is created in all such pockets which ultimately leads to loss of control over these areas by India.

"This tactic of PLA (China's People's Liberation Army) to grab land inch-by-inch is known as 'Salami slicing'," the paper further stated.

"PLA has taken advantage of the buffer areas in the de-escalation talks by placing their best of cameras on the highest peaks and monitoring the movement of our forces... they object our movement even in the buffer zone, claiming it to be 'their' area of operation and then further ask us to move back to create more 'buffer' areas," the officer wrote.

‘No loss of territory, contentious PPs being resolved’

The news report also cited a defence source as saying that “there is no loss of territory due to disengagement in friction areas”.

