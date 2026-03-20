DGCA Issues Urgent Safety Advisory: 11 Middle East Airspaces Flagged As High-Risk

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) | File Pic

Mumbai: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a critical safety advisory on Thursday, urging Indian carriers to avoid or strictly regulate operations within 11 flight information regions (FIRs) across West Asia. The directive comes amid a sharp escalation in regional conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The advisory, valid until March 28, cited a "high-risk environment for civil aviation" following recent military strikes and the potential for retaliatory actions. The aviation regulator flagged retaliatory action, weapon interceptions, weaponry capabilities and operational errors as critical hazards to civil flight operations.

Operators are advised to refrain from entering FIRs of Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman. The circular advised the operators to avoid operating within the affected airspace at all flight levels and altitudes. It also advised the airlines not to operate below 32,000 feet within the airspace of Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Unlike the "no-fly" recommendation, the DGCA has allowed for limited transit through the airspaces of Oman and Saudi Arabia, provided strict safety protocols are met. Flights are strictly prohibited from operating below FL320 (32,000 feet) in designated sections of these FIRs.

The advisory follows a review of the conflict zone information bulletin (CZIB) published by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), reflecting a global consensus on the deteriorating safety of Middle Eastern corridors.

The restrictions are expected to pose significant logistical challenges for Indian carriers such as Air India and IndiGo, particularly on long-haul routes to Europe and North America.